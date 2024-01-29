Dying Thief Who Stole ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Ruby Slippers From The Judy Garland Museum Gets No Prison Time

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A dying thief who confessed to stealing ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” received no prison time when he was sentenced Monday.

Seventy-six-year-old Terry Jon Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the late actor’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Martin’s attorney says he had gone straight but wanted to pull off “one last score.”

The attorney says Martin gave into temptation after an old associate with connections to the mob persuaded him that the famous shoes were adorned with real rubies.

They aren’t and instead are embellished with sequin and glass beads.

Both sides recommended Martin be sentenced to time served because he has only a few months to live.