Duperon Corporation Hosts Skilled Trades Day for Students

Duperon Corporation will be hosting 130 students from the Saginaw Career Complex Wednesday, May 4 in celebration of National Skilled Trades Day at 7:30 a.m. and noon.
Through informative sessions led by the Duperon team, the event will introduce students to the manufacturing industry, as well as career opportunities available at Duperon. Though the company has hosted many field trips over the years, this is the first event dedicated exclusively to high school students working toward careers in complementary industries.
Those invited to the event are currently enrolled in Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing, the Entrepreneurship Academy, and Welding/Pipefitting Technology.