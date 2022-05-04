Duperon Corp. Hosts Saginaw Career Complex Students For National Skilled Trades Day

Saginaw Career Complex students got a chance to visit a local manufacturing group in honor of National Skilled trades Day.
Established in 2019 to recognize the American skilled trades workforce- National Skilled Trades Day takes place each year on the first Wednesday of May.
A total of 130 SCC Students met with officials, tradesmen, and leadership from Duperon Corperation; who invited them to learn more about what opportunities they have in the area.
During their visit, the students broke off into groups focusing on Entrepreneurial Spirit, Potential Careers in Manufacturing and design with Duperon, and lessons in production and Assembly.
Duperon President, Mark Turpin, says with the courses already offered at the Career Complex, these young adults are on the right track for successful skilled trade careers; but adds that it’s important to find a career that they feel comfortable in.