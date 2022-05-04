      Weather Alert

Duperon Corp. Hosts Saginaw Career Complex Students For National Skilled Trades Day

Ric Antonio
May 4, 2022 @ 6:06pm
Duperon Corp President Mark Turpin presenting before the large group of Saginaw Career Complex students for Skilled Trades Day (Photo 5-4-2022, Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Saginaw Career Complex students got a chance to visit a local manufacturing group in honor of National Skilled trades Day.

Established in 2019 to recognize the American skilled trades workforce- National Skilled Trades Day takes place each year on the first Wednesday of May.

A total of 130 SCC Students met with officials, tradesmen, and leadership from Duperon Corperation; who invited them to learn more about what opportunities they have in the area.

During their visit, the students broke off into groups focusing on Entrepreneurial Spirit, Potential Careers in Manufacturing and design with Duperon, and lessons in production and Assembly.

Duperon President, Mark Turpin, says with the courses already offered at the Career Complex, these young adults are on the right track for successful skilled trade careers; but adds that it’s important to find a career that they feel comfortable in.

Duperon Corp., Founder Terry Duperon, giving SCC Students an encouraging lesson on entrepreneurial spirit (Photo 5-4-2022, Ric Antonio; WSGW)

 

Popular Posts
Reward Offered in Saginaw Man's Murder
Saginaw Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle
Vandals Strike St. Stan's Polish Festival Grounds
Saginaw Township Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes
Saginaw Fire Damages Old Rifkin Building
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On