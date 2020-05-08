Drunk Driver Crashes Into Standish Home, Home Catches Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
No injuries were reported after a Glennie man crashed into a Standish home which caught on fire Thursday, May 7.
Police say 30-year-old Alexander Piteau was driving on US-23 when his vehicle hit the house. The vehicle caught on fire which spread to the home. A family of five was able to safely evacuate.
Police say Piteau and a child in the car fled the scene on foot to a nearby barn, where they were tracked by a canine unit. Piteau is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of an accident and child endangerment.
The house is considered a total loss.