      Weather Alert

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Standish Home, Home Catches Fire

Michael Percha
May 8, 2020 @ 9:18am
(Alpha Media file photo)

No injuries were reported after a Glennie man crashed into a Standish home which caught on fire Thursday, May 7.

Police say 30-year-old Alexander Piteau was driving on US-23  when his vehicle hit the house. The vehicle caught on fire which spread to the home. A family of five was able to safely evacuate.

Police say Piteau and a child in the car fled the scene on foot to a nearby barn, where they were tracked by a canine unit. Piteau is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

The house is considered a total loss.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News