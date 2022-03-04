Drunk Driver Causes Two Crashes in Bay City

A Wyoming woman was arrested Wednesday, March 2 for causing two accidents while driving intoxicated.
Police say the 39-year-old woman was driving a white GMC pickup truck just before 8:30 p.m. on S. Henry St. and ran the red light at Jenny St., crashing into a white Honda Accord with two occupants from Saginaw, who were uninjured. She then continued south another block, running a second red light and was hit by a black GMC pickup driven by a 45-year-old Bay City woman driving through a green light. The Bay City woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect had a 61-year-old man as a passenger who was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries also. The woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated, hit and run and driving on a suspended license. She is currently out on bond awaiting arraignment.