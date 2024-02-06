Drugs, Guns, Cash, and Vehicles Seized in Tuesday Morning Drug Trafficking Bust in Saginaw

Police seized large amounts of drugs and cash, as well as several firearms when 9 search warrants were executed in Saginaw Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the searches were the result of a 3-month long investigation by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET).

Police say 3 kg of crystal meth, 3 kg of fentanyl, 1 oz. each of crack and heroin, 225 oxycodone pills, and 100 Suboxone strips were taken along with three rifles, three handguns, and $65,000 in cash. One of the handguns had been stolen, according to police. In addition, officials say 3 vehicles were seized, including a stolen Chrysler 300, and 6 suspects were arrested on numerous felony charges.

No injuries were reported. The task force was assisted by state police troopers and canines, Saginaw and Midland police teams, and multiple state and federal agencies.