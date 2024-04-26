WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Drugs, Guns, and Money Seized from Saginaw Residence

By jonathan.dent
April 26, 2024 4:15PM EDT
Share
Drugs, Guns, and Money Seized from Saginaw Residence
(Michigan State Police)

Police seized drugs, guns, and cash while executing a search warrant at a Saginaw residence on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, detectives with the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) searched the home and uncovered over 2,000 prescription pills, 6 rifles, 3 handguns, and $183,000. A 2009 Chevy Tahoe was also seized.

Authorities say charges are being sought against a 43-year-old suspect involved with the case.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man Pleads Guilty in Unlawful Imprisonment, Robbery, Assault of Two Men
2

Crash Into Saginaw Children's Zoo Results In Arrest, Animals Remain Contained
3

Body of Woman In Saginaw River Identified
4

Saginaw Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash
5

Assault Suspect Arrested In Birch Run Township