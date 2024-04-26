Drugs, Guns, and Money Seized from Saginaw Residence

Police seized drugs, guns, and cash while executing a search warrant at a Saginaw residence on Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, detectives with the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) searched the home and uncovered over 2,000 prescription pills, 6 rifles, 3 handguns, and $183,000. A 2009 Chevy Tahoe was also seized.

Authorities say charges are being sought against a 43-year-old suspect involved with the case.