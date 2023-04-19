WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Drug Take Back Day is This Saturday

By News Desk
April 19, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

Michigan residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs now can on National Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is encouraging spring cleaning in your medicine cabinet. On April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.,  all 31 Michigan State Police posts are accepting expired, unused or unwanted medication. They will not be accepting liquids, inhales, patches or syringes. State Police posts also accept unwanted pills on weekdays from  8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To find a post near you, visit Michigan.gov/MSPposts.

