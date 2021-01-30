Drug Raid Leads To Discovery of Dogfighting Operation
On Thursday, the Flint Area Narcotics Group executed a search warrant in the area of Saginaw Street and Stewart Avenue in the City of Flint relating to a controlled substance investigation. Upon entering the suspect’s residence, FANG detectives uncovered what appears to be a large dog fighting ring being facilitated inside the residence.
Along with seizing a large amount of cocaine and a firearm, detectives located 15 pit bulls in multiple rooms inside the residence and in the back yard. Additionally, two dog treadmills, a weighted dog sled, dog harnesses, animal supplements, and injectable medications and syringes were found at the residence. Genesee County Animal Control responded to the scene and the animals were turned over to them.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Flint Area Narcotics Group at 810-233-3689, or if you want to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245) or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.