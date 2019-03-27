Drowning Victim Found in Saginaw County

(Alpha Media file photo)

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the drowning of a man in Saginaw County’s Swan Creek Township.

On Sunday, March 24, a passerby reported a suspicious pickup truck at Faber’s Greenhouse and Floral at 7010 S. Graham Road. The truck belonged to 91-year-old Robert Mendicki. Police say Mendicki, a trapper, was likely checking a trap near a water filled ditch near Baumgartner and S. Graham roads when he fell in and was unable to get up. A State Police K9 unit tracked the body to the ditch, east of the greenhouse.

