Drone-ing onward!

March 14-15 workshop trains farmers on UAV applications for wheat and other row crops

Coming up in mid-March, is the second in three Precision Ag & UAV Seminars that will be offered by MSU AgBioResearch. It is open on a limited basis to Michigan wheat farmers. The program will be held at the MSU Agronomy Farm, 4450 Beaumont Rd. in Lansing, just south of the MSU campus.

The free seminar will be taught by Dr. Bruno Basso, professor in the MSU Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, with flight demonstration provided by Rich Price, a licensed UAV pilot.

Attendees will learn about how use of a UAV (drone):

Benefits yield mapping technology;

Can increase profitability through remote sensing imagery; and

Can play a part in implementing precision agriculture technology on farms.

The Michigan Wheat Program has funded Basso’s UAV research on field conditions from 2013-2016. Click here and scroll down the page to get an overview and links to specific reports from Basso’s work utilizing a UAV to determine wheat nutritional needs.

Click here for more information on the Precision Ag & UAV Seminar. To register, contact Rich Price via email at priceri1@msu.edu or phone (989) 213-1112. Participants are asked to bring a laptop or tablet to the program.

Seating is limited so call soon!