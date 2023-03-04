Drivers License Restoration Clinic to be Held in Saginaw (MDOS)

Saginaw Area Residents with suspended drivers licenses have an opportunity to get them reinstated thanks to changes in state law.

A free “Road to Restoration” clinic will be held at the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8th. The clinic is an opportunity to work with the personnel from the Michigan Department of State and Attorney General’s Office to have certain violations cleared, including parking tickets, failure to pay a ticket, failing to appear in court, and more. Any violations that are cleared will still remain on the individual’s driving record, but license suspensions will not remain in effect.

Registration is recommended, with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins will be welcome at the clinic between noon and 4:00 p.m. For more information or to register, visit michigan.gov/roadtorestoration or call 211.