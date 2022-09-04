Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash

Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said preliminary investigation shows that 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper of Midland, was northbound when he struck a deer, then lost control and was eventually ejected out of his car. It is unknown when the accident occurred but the last time anyone had contact with him was around 5 hours earlier. The victim was vacationing with family in the Port Austin area.

Accident investigators from the Sheriff’s office responded and an autopsy is being scheduled for this week.

Also assisting at the scene was the Port Austin Fire Department, the Kinde Fire Department and Central Huron Ambulance Service North.