Driver Escapes Serious Injuries While Hitting Train

Dave Maurer
Jan 4, 2020 @ 12:52pm
Just after 9:30 Friday night, Michigan State  Troopers  responded to Gera Rd near Wadsworth Rd in Saginaw County for a car versus train crash. A blue Ford Fusion was traveling south on Gera Rd and failed to yield for the train causing minor damage. The female driver from Saginaw had minor injuries.  Reese Fire Department and M-M-R Ambulance responded.  The driver was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw for additional treatment.  She told troopers she did not see the train in time to avoid the crash.

