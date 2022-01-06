Driver Dies In Crash With Propane Tanker On I-75

Preliminary investigation indicates a 72-year-old Grayling man was driving northbound on I-75 when he lost control of his 1994 Jeep, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes before striking a semi-tractor trailer hauling propane head-on. The propane truck was driven by a 49-year-old Clinton Township man. The driver of the Jeep did not survive injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
Both northbound and southbound I-75 remained closed into Wednesday evening while emergency response crews worked to offload the propane to another tanker so the wrecked trailer could be up-righted and clear the hazardous materials scene. The crash remains under investigation.