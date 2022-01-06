      Weather Alert

Driver Dies In Crash With Propane Tanker On I-75

Dave Maurer
Jan 5, 2022 @ 8:46pm
source: Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police troopers from the Tri-City Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a propane tanker and passenger vehicle, January 5, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. on I-75 near Cody-Estey Road in Bay County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 72-year-old Grayling man was driving northbound on I-75 when he lost control of his 1994 Jeep, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes before striking a semi-tractor trailer hauling propane head-on. The propane truck was driven by a 49-year-old Clinton Township man.   The driver of the Jeep did not survive injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Both northbound and southbound I-75 remained closed into Wednesday evening while emergency response crews worked to offload the propane to another tanker so the wrecked trailer could be up-righted and clear the hazardous materials scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Pinconning and Fraser Township Fire Departments, MMR, MDOT, and Bay County Road Commission.
