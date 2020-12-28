      Weather Alert

Driver Arrested in Frankenmuth Horse and Carriage Hit and Run

Michael Percha
Dec 28, 2020 @ 7:51am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A hit and run crash in Frankenmuth Sunday, December 27 sent a carriage driver to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Main St. Police say a northbound white Jeep Compass rear ended a white horse drawn carriage, causing the carriage driver to be thrown from the seat into the road. He was taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. His condition is currently unknown.

The Jeep driver left the area but was arrested in Genesee County a couple hours later and taken back to Frankenmuth.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Man Arrested for Child Pornography
Bay County Healthcare Workers Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccine
Tri-City Trooper Receives Life Saving Award & Presents Citizen Awards
Bay Health Officials See Pandemic Spread Slow, Advise Holiday Vigilance
A Look at Holiday Decor Around the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News