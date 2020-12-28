Driver Arrested in Frankenmuth Horse and Carriage Hit and Run
(Alpha Media file photo)
A hit and run crash in Frankenmuth Sunday, December 27 sent a carriage driver to the hospital.
The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Main St. Police say a northbound white Jeep Compass rear ended a white horse drawn carriage, causing the carriage driver to be thrown from the seat into the road. He was taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. His condition is currently unknown.
The Jeep driver left the area but was arrested in Genesee County a couple hours later and taken back to Frankenmuth.