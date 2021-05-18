“Drive to Get Vaccinated” Runs Thursday-Saturday in Bay County
The Bay County Health Department, along with and multiple local agencies and businesses, are teaming up to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The “Drive to Get Vaccinated” campaign includes a series of vaccination clinics throughout the area between Thursday and Saturday, May 20-22.
With the end of mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated, and the high transmission rate of the recent variants, organizers say vaccination is more important than ever. As an added incentive to get residents vaccinated, giveaways and prizes totaling $18,500 will be awarded, including a two-year paid car lease on a 2021 Buick Encore, a $500 Best Buy gift card, and more.
Everyone vaccinated at a “Drive to Get Vaccinated” clinic will receive a gift and will be eligible to win additional prizes. Bay County residents who are already vaccinated can enter the drawing by filling out a form at a Drive to Get Vaccinated clinic or by submitting an online form on the Bay County Health Department website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health/COVID19/Vaccine-Clinic-Information.aspx
No appointment is needed for the clinics. Minors 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, but a consent form is need for those under 18. Minors under 16 must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For a list of the vaccination clinics taking place as part of the drive, visit the Bay County Health Department website, or click the link above.
The Drive to Get Vaccinated clinics are as follows:
Thursday, May 20
• Apostolic Life Church (3360 E. Midland Rd., Bay City), 4 pm to 7 pm (Pfizer)
• Bay City Academy (301 N. Farragut St., Bay City), 11 am to 2 pm, (Moderna)
• Bay County Health Department (1200 Washington Avenue, Bay City), 3 pm to 7 pm
(Pfizer)
Friday, May 21
• Bay City Academy (301 N. Farragut St., Bay City), 11 am to 2 pm, (Moderna)
• Pinconning Community Center (200 N Mable St, Pinconning, MI 48650), 11 am to 2 pm
(Pfizer)
• St. Hyacinth (1515 Cass Ave, Bay City), 11 am to 2 pm (Pfizer)
Saturday, May 22
• Bay County Community Center/Riverside Activity Center (800 JF Kennedy Drive, Bay
City), 9 am to noon (Pfizer)
• Delta College Planetarium (100 Center Avenue, Bay City), 9 am to noon (Pfizer)
Other area partner providers are also administering vaccines to Bay County residents, including local pharmacies, hospital and primary care physician offices.