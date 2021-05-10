Drive-Thru Greek Festival Planned for Mid-June
source: Saginaw Greek Festival
The annual Greek Festival held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saginaw Township will have a drive-thru format for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day event will be held June 18-19, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will feature the Greek Festival’s most popular menu items including gyros, Greek fries and baklava. Guests will be able to pay with cash or credit cards.
Organizers said strict health safety measures will be in place including mandatory masks, surface sanitation and health questionnaires.
The Greek Festival makes donations to a wide range of local organizations and charities, which last year included the Midland Area Community Foundation Flood Response Fund. The first Greek Festival was held in 1979. A return to the regular format is planned for 2022.