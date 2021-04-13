Drive Through Vaccine Clinic and Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Available in Saginaw County
Saginaw COVID-19 testing site (photo by Ann Williams)
The Saginaw County Health Department is offering a drive-thru Johnson and Johnson dose vaccine clinic Tuesday, April 13.
The clinic is free with no registration required. It will be held from 1o:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Sears Automotive Building at the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. This event is for anyone 18 and older living or working in Saginaw County.
No appointment is necessary. Please bring a valid ID. Insurance information is not required.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is also hosting a drive-in/walk-in vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 17 at 3023 Davenport Ave. in Saginaw from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The clinic is also for residents age 18 and older. No appointment or registration is needed.
Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the success of the post-spring break testing event last week, the County Health Department is also offering more dates and times for its pop-up COVID-19 testing site in its parking lot at 1600 N. Michigan Ave.
The testing is free and requires no doctor’s orders. Those seeking testing will stay in their vehicles and receive self swab instructions from staff who will collect the sample and deliver results within 24 – 48 hours. Results are emailed using an encryption which normally does not open on a mobile device, therefore a desktop or laptop is needed.
Testing times are:
- Wednesday, April 14 – 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 15 – 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 21 – 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 22 – 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.