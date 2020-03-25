Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Available in Saginaw
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw is offering drive through testing for the COVID-19 disease.
Located on Lapeer Avenue, testing will be done in the parking lot Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Certain documents are required to be tested, including a lab order from a healthcare provider, a Quest account number so Quest Diagnostics can contact your doctor with the results and a doctor’s note with your name, date of birth, address, phone number, insurance provider and number. If you don’t have the note, one can be provided.