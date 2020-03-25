      Breaking News
Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Available in Saginaw

Michael Percha
Mar 25, 2020 @ 8:12am
A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw is offering drive through testing for the COVID-19 disease.

Located on Lapeer Avenue, testing will be done in the parking lot Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Certain documents are required to be tested, including a lab order from a healthcare provider, a Quest account number so Quest Diagnostics can contact your doctor with the results and a doctor’s note with your name, date of birth, address, phone number, insurance provider and number. If you don’t have the note, one can be provided.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News