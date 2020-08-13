Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Starts This Weekend
(source: Michigan State Police)
From Friday, August 14 through September 7, law enforcement agencies throughout Michigan will be on the lookout for impaired driving.
Police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to safely celebrate the Labor Day holiday and make smart driving decisions. There will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired on the roads.
During last year’s Labor Day holiday, there were 10 fatalities in Michigan, with three fatalities involving alcohol. On average, a driving under the influence charge can result in $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work and more.
“The aim is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” according to Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director Michael L. Prince.
In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.
To increase awareness and encourage safe and sober driving there will be a paid media campaign, including a video titled Toe Tags, focusing on the tragic results of drugged driving. The video can be found at at the OHSP YouTube page.