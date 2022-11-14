WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Drive-By Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Dead

By jonathan.dent
November 14, 2022 2:01PM EST
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police.

State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Flint Major Case Unit at (810) 252-0012 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Crime Stoppers of Flint dot com.

