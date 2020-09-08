Draymond Green Donating 550 Pairs of Shoes to Saginaw Kids
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Some Saginaw youngsters will receive a special gift from a special Saginaw native on Thursday. NBA star Draymond Green, who played basketball at Saginaw High School land Michigan State University, will be donating 550 pairs of new Converse shoes to kids in need. The distribution will take place at the First Ward Community Center. Due to COVID-19, recipients will be pre-registered, and pick up the shoes in a drive-through setup. Green is not scheduled to be at the giveaway.
Green has a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with Converse. He’s helped the Golden State Warriors win three NBA championships and has a gold medal as part of the U.S. Olympic Team.