Dr. Jill Biden Drive-In Campaign Rally Held at UAW 699
Dr. Jill Biden, Congressman Dan Kildee, and UAW 699 member Monica Herrera Garcia on stage for the Drive-In rally (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice-President and current Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, spoke at a “Vote-Now car rally” Tuesday, encouraging Saginaw county voters to cast their ballots early.
The rally, held at UAW local 699 on Bagley st., invited supporters to visit in their cars and tune in on their radios to hear Dr. Biden and her messages of safely reopening schools and child care centers, healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions, and new jobs in American manufacturing.
Congressman Dan Kildee, State Representatives Brian Elder & Vanessa Guerra, and UAW 699 Member Monique Herrera Garcia spoke alongside Dr. Biden; both in support of her husband’s policies, and about difficulties and limitations they and their constituents faced during the last 4 years of the Trump administration.
The message they all shared was that with Michigan early voting rules, everyday through November 3rd is a day to submit a ballot; pointing out that 2.9 million absentee ballots have been distributed by city and township clerks to voters state wide, and more than 1.5 million ballots have already been returned.