Dr. Dre helping bring new school to Southern California

Music mogul Dr. Dre is joining with the Los Angeles Unified School District to open a new high school in South Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reports.

LAUSD announced Monday that Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and his business partner, Jimmy Iovine, have partnered with the district to create a high school with a “groundbreaking approach that combines design, business and technology with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.”

The school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and will share the same campus as Audubon Middle School in Leimert Park. The school does not yet have an official name. Currently it is known as Regional High School No. 1.

The school will open with 124 students and eventually expand to 250.

The curriculum will be based on that of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy, which was founded in 2013.

“We want to give the next generation of students access to a proven, revolutionary learning experience that will not only prepare them for the jobs of today, but equip them to reimagine and shape the jobs, technologies and creative enterprises of the future, Iovine said in a statement. “We’ve already succeeded in higher ed, now we’re bringing it to high school.”

It’s unclear exactly how funding for the school will work.

“This new partnership with Jimmy, Dr. Dre and the USC Iovine and Young Academy will help open the doors of opportunity for students, in particular Black and Latino children, from communities which have been historically underserved,” LAUS superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. “Much like the work of the Academy, this effort will help develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Dr. Dre and Iovine co-founded Beats Electronics, which they sold to Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.