Dozens of shots fired outside Philadelphia elementary school, 3 wounded

Police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire outside an elementary school and wounded three people in the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia early Wednesday, CBS Philadelphia reports. Dozens of shots were fired around 1 a.m. and one of the bullets went into the school itself, authorities said.

All three victims were brought to Temple University Hospital. One is a 17-year-old boy.

CBS Philadelphia was told all were in stable condition.

The shooting near the playground of the Willard Elementary School.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in the playground who’d been shot multiple times in his arms. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot three times in her lower back. The 17 year old was shot in his legs.

Police said the victims were standing by an unattended parked vehicle that was hit by the gunfire

“That’s where we found 30 spent shell casings,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “What’s unusual is many of these spent shell casings were clearly rifle rounds, so we know someone was firing a semi-automatic rifle.”

“One of the bullets went through a window and lodged in the wall of the lobby of the Willard School,” he said.

There were no arrests or weapons recovered.

Police say school cameras will be key in solving this case.