Dozens Of Hikers Become Ill During Trips To Waterfalls Near The Grand Canyon

(Associated Press) – Dozens of tourists say they became ill after visiting a popular Arizona tourist destination known for its towering blue-green waterfalls.

Hikers have reported symptoms that include vomiting and diarrhea during a time of excessive heat.

The waterfalls are on the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation, which is accessible only by foot, helicopter or by riding a horse or mule.

Local health officials say they received at least one report from a group of people getting gastrointestinal illnesses.

The Havasupai Tribe Tourism Office says it regularly tests water from a spring that most campers draw from on their visits, and it’s been found safe for human consumption.