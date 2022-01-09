Dozens injured in five-alarm fire in New York City, FDNY says

More than 200 New York City firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in a residential building in the Bronx on Sunday, the FDNY said. Daniel Nigro, the city’s fire commissioner, said Sunday afternoon that 32 people had been transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, predominantly from smoke. There were no initial reports of fatalities.

The FDNY said that 54 people in total were injured, with the rest treated on scene.

The department said dispatchers received a call of a fire shortly before 11 a.m. on the third floor of a 19-floor high rise, and they also received calls of fire from residents on the upper floors.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that he was on the scene of the fire.