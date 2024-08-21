Dozens arrested at pro-Palestinian protest outside Israeli Consulate

▶ Watch Video: Several people arrested at protest outside Israeli consulate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday night, when members of an unsanctioned protest rally outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago clashed with police on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said between 55 and 60 people were arrested during the protest, including three journalists who police said did not comply with officers’ orders when police moved in to contain the protest and arrest demonstrators who had attacked officers.

“We had a group that showed up, and they showed up with the intent on committing acts of violence and vandalism. That was their intent,” Snelling said Wednesday morning. “We attempted to avoid the clash to no avail, but CPD is not going to run away. We will not stand by and let our officers be attacked, because an officer who cannot protect himself, herself, themselves cannot protect this city. Enough is enough.”

Tuesday night’s arrests came after 13 people were arrested during the first day of the DNC, when a small group of agitators breached the outer security perimeter fence outside the United Center.

The group Behind Enemy Lines began a protest Tuesday evening outside the Israeli Consulate, located in the Accenture Tower at 500 W. Madison St. in the West Loop—1.75 miles due east of the United Center where the convention is underway. Protesters also set American flags on fire during the rally.

“We did everything we could to de-escalate that situation, but there’s only so much de-escalation that you can attempt before it becomes excessive repetition,” Snelling said. “Last night was a danger to our city, and a danger to our citizens in this city, our residents, property – and CPD had to protect that.”

Unlike other protest groups who have staged rallies and marches during the DNC this week, the Behind Enemy Lines group did not seek or obtain a permit for their protest, or coordinate their plans with city officials.

Snelling said police declared their intent to move in for mass arrests after some demonstrators at Tuesday night’s protest began attacking officers.

“We were not the initiators of violence, but we responded to it, and our officers responded exactly the way that they were trained to respond,” Snelling said.

Those who were arrested could face various charges including disorderly conduct, obstructing police, aggravated battery to police, and more, Snelling said. At least 22 of the people who were arrested do not live in the Chicago area, and 14 others have refused to give police an address.

Two of the people who were arrested suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, according to Snelling. Two officers also were injured during the clashes with protesters, but declined medical attention to stay at the scene.

Snelling also said three journalists were arrested for not complying with officers’ orders when police began moving in to arrest protesters who had attacked police.

“There were multiple times where we attempted to get in, but there were so many journalists around and they were so close that it created a problem for us moving in,” he said.

“We have journalists. We want to allow you to do your jobs, we really do, but there are times when we’re calling a mass arrest or we’re attempting to move in, we need you guys to step to the side,” Snelling added. “If you don’t do that, it’s obstructing us, and it makes it harder for us to take people into custody that we’re attempting to take into custody. What we don’t want is for you to get caught in the middle of it, and get injured or hurt.”

Snelling praised officers for showing restraint when confronted by many demonstrators who continuously shouted obscenities at them. The superintendent said some protesters were specifically insulting female officers in an apparent attempt to goad male officers into retaliating physically.

“The vicious, nasty, sexually explicit things that were said to those women, absolutely disgusting,” Snelling said. “Our male officers who were standing there didn’t take the bait.”

Between 30 to 40 people who were arrested Tuesday night were released from custody Wednesday morning at the temporary DNC courthouse set up at the Area 3 police station at Belmont and Western.

Members of Behind Enemy Lines waited outside the courthouse overnight to offer assistance to those who were arrested.

“We’re gonna rock here until every single person is out. Make sure we connect them with whatever support they need – a cup of coffee, a lawyer, whatever they need to feel safe after this pretty brutal experience,” Behind Enemy Lines member Michael Boyte said.

Protesters demand end to U.S. aid to Israel

The number of pro-Palestinian protesters in front of the Accenture Tower grew rapidly shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. By 7:15 p.m., there were about 200 demonstrators, with the number expected to grow further. A Behind Enemy Lines representative was on a megaphone speaking to supporters.

While many in the group wanted to be disruptive to traffic and antagonize police, others wanted to get their message out.

“We’re just here to support, obviously, the protest against the genocide in Gaza,” said Jared Houston, a protester from Seattle. “We’re here calling for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.”

Around 7:30 p.m. as the protest grew more heated, protesters came face-to-face with officers, telling them, “Move! Move!” The officers in riot helmets did not move.

Police also took away the wooden poles to which the protesters had attached flags and signs, in case they might be used as weapons.

Shortly afterward, police began making some arrests that were seen on camera. At least three people were seen getting arrested during the protest. It was not immediately clear what the men did.

The group took over Clinton Street at the intersection with Madison Street. The group was trying to head south on Clinton Street, but police prevented the movement.

This situation was quelled, with officers taking back over the intersection of Clinton and Madison streets. But around 7:45 p.m., protesters lit what appeared to be a bundle of American flags on fire after dousing them in some kind of accelerant.

A crowd gathered around the fire.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said police would not address flags being set afire unless it posed a danger to people. Doing otherwise would amount to an escalation, Johnson explained.

Flag burning is protected under the First Amendment.

Police say pro-Israel counterprotest remained peaceful

A pro-Israeli counterprotest was also planned Tuesday night, and went ahead later as the pro-Palestinian group remained out in force. Pro-Israel counterprotesters arrived in greater numbers near Madison and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. They were separated from the pro-Palestinian protesters by a human wall of police officers.

Some protesters on the pro-Palestinian said tried to push through the police phalanx, but were not allowed to do so. Snelling said the counterprotest remained peaceful.

“They listened to what we said to them. They moved when we asked them to move,” Snelling said.

The main protest later began to disperse. Protesters tried to get all the way to the area of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at Dearborn and Adams streets—on the other side of the Chicago River’s South Branch—but they did not make it that far.

Protesters ended up at the intersection of Canal and Monroe streets a short distance from the Accenture Tower. Several people were also arrested there and were seen on video seated in the street in police custody.

CBS News Chicago Political Analyst and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police handled potentially chaotic well.

Lightfoot said people have every right to express their First Amendment rights—and even stand by side in disagreement—as long as the situation does not become violent.

Violence against people, vandalism or destruction of property, or people throwing things at officers—as was seen in the unrest in Chicago following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020—are grounds for police to step in more aggressively, Lightfoot said.

Despite the arrests and brief clashes, there were no reports of injuries or destruction of property in the protest Tuesday night—-which Chicago Police would consider a win.

Late Tuesday, the Israeli Consulate put out a statement calling the pro-Palestinian protest violent:

“We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices. This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC. This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel. “It was incredibly heartwarming to see many Americans countering this hate in front of our office, echoing the strong bond between America and Israel. “We are beyond disappointed with the ongoing support the mayor has been giving to the anti-Israel protests in Chicago, particularly during the DNC, and his continued disregard for the large pro-Israel and Jewish community in the city. “Lastly, we are grateful to all the law enforcement officers who are out protecting the city during the DNC. We applaud their self-sacrifice and countless hours of work to ensure the safety of all Chicagoans.”

Metra planned for protest ahead of time

Metra announced Tuesday afternoon that the entrance to the Ogilvie Transportation Center from the Accenture Tower would be closed for the evening due to the planned protest.

Commuters on the Union Pacific lines should enter through the French Market doors a block north on Clinton Street, Metra said.

Businesses nearby also closed early due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Protest group Behind Enemy Lines evokes 1968 DNC

Their Behind Enemy Lines protest flyers reference the chaos outside the Democratic National Convention of 1968, reading: “Make it great like ’68! Shut down the DNC for Gaza.”

On its website, Behind the Enemy Lines says it stands for anti-imperialism and against the “U.S. empire”—and engages in “anti-imperialist agitation.” The group accuses Vice President Kamala Harris of being “complicit in genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Our responsibility to the people of the world is to actually confront this convention, and yes, take risks to do so,” the group wrote.

Behind Enemy Lines was behind a protest rally back in March in which an American flag was burned by a Marine veteran outside City Hall. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) spoke at the rally a few feet from the burned flag—and while he said he did not see the remains of the flag on the ground when he spoke at the rally, his participation still resulted in calls for him to lose his seat as chairman of the City Council Housing Committee.

The City Council blocked the move, and Sigcho-Lopez kept his leadership position.