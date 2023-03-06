Downtown Midland to Host Saint Patrick’s Workout Bar Crawl

(Getty Images)

A new event in Downtown Midland aims to enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day by adding exercise to a bar crawl.

The first Downtown Midland Shamrock Sip and Strut will see participants making their way through a workout route a little over half a mile long, while stopping for drinks at local establishments along the way. Registration is $25, and includes the workout guide, some event-specific clothing, and access to $4 drink deals at 8 participating Downtown Midland businesses.

Participating businesses include Brinstar, Decker’s Sports Bar, Grape Beginnings Winery, Molasses Smokehouse, Oxygen, Three Bridges Distillery and Taproom, and WhichCraft Taproom.

More information can be found by visiting downtown DowntownMidland.com/events/Shamrock-Sip-Strut.