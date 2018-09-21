DowDuPont Dedicates Midland Industrial Park

DowDuPont officials unveiled a plan and held a dedication Thursday for a new multi-company industrial park, which will be on the site of the Dow Michigan Operations complex in Midland. The change is part of the merger of Dow and DuPont last year, which includes a spin-off into three separate companies. The industrial park will include Cabot Corporation, SK Saran Americas, Trinseo and the three spin-off companies: Dow, DuPont and Corteva Agriscience. Company officials said there’s space available for more companies in the future. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow and COO of the Materials Science Division of DowDuPont said the goal of the industrial park is to facilitate collaboration, growth and inclusiveness in the region.

A new visitor entrance to the industrial park is being constructed at the northern end of the site near S. Saginaw and Mark Putnam roads, and will include a new visitor center inspired by Alden B. Dow.