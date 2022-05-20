      Weather Alert

Dow Turns 125

News Desk
May 20, 2022 @ 8:13am
Dow Midland (source: Dow)

There isn’t much in the Great Lakes Bay Region or Michigan that doesn’t have some influence from the Dow Chemical Company, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

The achievement of Dow’s longevity is made remarkable since most S & P 500 companies in the U.S. have an average lifespan of only 15 years. According to a statement by Dow CEO Jim Fitterling on the company’s website, the company has had its share of successes and challenges over the course of its history, but it is also laying the groundwork for the next 125 years.

City leaders in Midland praise the company for their contributions to the community, like the Dow Diamond baseball stadium, which opened in 2007 and say the history of both the community and the company are intertwined.

