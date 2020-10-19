Dow Tennis Classic Postponed
source: Dow Tennis Classic/Greater Midland Tennis Center
The Greater Midland Tennis Center, Dow and the United States Tennis Association have announced that the 2021 Dow Tennis Classic, originally scheduled for February 1-7, 2021, will move to November 1-7, 2021. Organizers said the move is in response to recommendations and restrictions related to the global coronavirus pandemic.
In 2022, plans call for the Dow Tennis Classic to return to its traditional late January/early February timeslot. The Dow Tennis Classic started 32 years in Midland, and is the longest running women’s stop on the USTA Pro Circuit.
Dow has extended its title sponsorship for three years. The agreement between Dow and Greater Midland calls for the tournament to remain at the Greater Midland Tennis Center through 2023.
