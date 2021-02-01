Dow Tennis Classic Hosts Series of Virtual Events
source: Dow Tennis Classic/Greater Midland Tennis Center
Dow Tennis Classic (DTC) tournament organizers announced a series of virtual events February 1-5 to celebrate the long and storied history of the classic, previously announcing that the DTC will be postponed to November. Tennis fans can watch an exclusive interview with 2019 DTC Champion Caty McNally, join in on social media contests, and help count down the top moments of the 2020 competition.
“Dow Tennis Classic Virtual Week is a fun way to honor the tournament’s winter tradition,” said Mark Baczewski, Tournament Director of the Dow Tennis Classic. “Our host of events and virtual competitions are great for tennis enthusiasts and the casual fan alike. We are excited to bring some of the best athletes in the world back to Midland this Fall for the 2021 tournament, November 1-7.”
Fans eager for latest tennis news can view the week’s headline event, an interview with top rated player Caty McNally premiering Wednesday, February 3 at 6pm. McNally claimed the largest singles title of her career in 2019 at the Dow Tennis Classic, and then went on to reach a career-high ranking of No. 105 in the world later that year. In doubles, she has claimed two WTA titles with Coco Gauff, reaching a career-high ranking of No. 38. Fans watch on the tournament’s Facebook page
and website
, with select clips being shared on other platforms.
Social media followers can help crown the “Ultimate Dow Tennis Classic Champion” by voting for their favorite players. The 32-bracket fantasy competition will feature tournament favorites all the way from 1989 to present day. Fans can also turn to the Classic’s social media to help countdown the top five moments of the 2020 competition. Dow Tennis Classic prize packs are on the line for fans who like, comment and share content throughout the week.
Coffee Chaos, located at 6201 Jefferson Ave., will also feature a special discount for patrons who mention “Dow Tennis Classic” at check out.
The Dow Tennis Classic will return to Midland November 1-7, 2021 for its 33rd year. The 2022 edition of the tournament will return to its traditional late January/early February timeslot on the USTA schedule.
Visit dowtennisclassic.com for a full list of events and more on the upcoming Classic.