Dow Makes Forbes “JUST 100” List
Dow Midland (source: Dow)
Dow has been named to the Forbes JUST 100 list and is the top scoring chemical company in the workers category. Forbes and JUST Capital publish the list annually to showcase companies doing right by all their stakeholders. Dow was recognized for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. The Forbes JUST 100 evaluates U.S. corporations that outperform on issues important to the American public.
Dow chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling said “Profit and purpose should never be an either/or conversation; as a global business community we must endeavor every day to provide long-term value to all our stakeholders. From advancing sustainability efforts at a faster and larger scale than ever before, to actively addressing systemic racial inequalities in the workplace and our communities, to providing new technologies and solutions to support COVID-19 relief efforts, we are proud to join so many other like-minded organizations recognized today as well as all those who are working tirelessly to create meaningful and lasting change for our people and our planet.”