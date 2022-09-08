Dow Listed as a Great Place to Work

Dow Midland (source: Dow)

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have ranked Dow number four on their list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for 2022.

Dow’s ranking was in the large organization category. It’s the second year in a row that the company has been named to the list. Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the U.S. that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are a create great employee experience taking into consideration things like race, gender, age, disability status, and job responsibilities.