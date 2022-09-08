WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dow Listed as a Great Place to Work

By Ann Williams
September 8, 2022 8:33AM EDT
Share
Dow Midland (source: Dow)

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have ranked Dow number four on their list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for 2022.

Dow’s ranking was in the large organization category. It’s the second year in a row that the company has been named to the list. Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the U.S. that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are a create great employee experience taking into consideration things like race, gender, age, disability status, and job responsibilities.

Popular Stories

1

Traffic Stop Yields Drugs And Weapon
2

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
3

Numerous Felony Charges for Man in Death of Boy Found in Ditch
4

Juvenile Arrested in Death of Saginaw Girl
5

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

Sports News