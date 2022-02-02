Dow Launches Diversity Academy to Create Equitable Talent Pipeline

Dow Chemical, the Saginaw Community Foundation, Saginaw Public School District and Delta College announced the launch of the Dow Treasure Academy (DTA).
The DTA was created as part of Dow Advocacy, Community and Talent (ACTs) – a bold framework designed to address systemic racism and inequity within Dow and in the communities where the Company’s employees live and work.
The Academy is a three-year educational program to support a more equitable talent pipeline for students with diverse backgrounds. Through the initiative, 18 freshman students from Saginaw Schools will have access to mentors, educational materials, field trips and project-based learning opportunities. Ten Dow employee mentors will spend around 18 hundred hours over the next three years building relationships with students and helping to remove barriers to their development.
The program will support two of Dow’s strategic Global Citizenship priorities: Building inclusive communities and developing tomorrow’s innovators.
Additional community partners include Microsoft; Garber Management Group; Isabella Bank; First Ward Community Center; Covenant Health Care; Horizons; and Alpha Media Group.