Dow Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting
The Dow Chemical Company recently held its annual stockholders meeting.
Dow’s Board of Directors elected Dow CEO Jim Fitterling as Board Chair and Jeff Fettig to serve as independent lead director for a one-year term.
Stockholders approved an advisory vote on executive compensation, voted to approve executive compensation on an annual basis and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Dow’s independent auditor for 2020.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share payable June 12 to shareholders of record on May 29. The payout reaffirms the Dow’s focus on delivering solid shareholder returns and marks the 435th consecutive dividend paid by Dow or its affiliates since 1912.