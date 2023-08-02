Dow Great Lakes Invitational 2024 Dates

The Dow Great Lakes Invitational is traditionally held in July but due to the Summer Olympics the 2024 Invitational will take place June 24 through the 30th at the Midland Country Club. The 73-Hole Two- Person Team LPGA Tour will take place on the 27th of June. Since the inception of the tournament they have donated more than 1.5 million dollars to local charities and organizations and is estimated to have brought more than 25 million dollars to the economic impact of the region.

For tournament tickets and details about next year’s Invitational visit DowGLBI.com