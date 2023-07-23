WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023

By christianamalacara
July 23, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Midland Country Club

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023 has ened and we were able to capture some images from the eventful week in the City of Midland.

Midland Country Club, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational 2023

 

Midland Country Club Dining Kitchen staff preparing food for the players, families, guests and volunteers and Dow employees. The team of 35 have prepared over 18,000 meals have been ordered over the course of the Incitational. This event is the biggest event of the year for the kitchen.

Chef Nate and kitchen staff

 

With 250+ partners, the event has had an extensive community impact program. The Dow GLBI has committed to donating to charities across the Great Lakes Bay Region and has awarded more than $1 million to local nonprofits.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational view from the second-story patio

 

