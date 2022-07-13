      Weather Alert

Dow GLBI Tournament Underway in Rainy Start

Dave Maurer
Jul 13, 2022 @ 9:13am

Dow Chemical CEO Jim Fitterling welcomed players and visitors to the Dow GLBI Tournament this morning despite a steady rain.  Play continues through Saturday with a $2.5 million purse.  This is the third year for the LPGA tournament at Midland Country Club.   Fitterling said in the first two years the Tournament raised one million dollars for local charities and he expects this year’s event will raise another half million for the nonprofit groups. WSGW’s Art Lewis introduced the first  players Wednesday morning.  They were Jennifer Chang and Robin Ree.  Weather was expected to improve at midday.

