Dow GLBI Open to Golf Fans This Year
(WSGW File Photo)
With the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational set to take place July 11-17, fans will be allowed to attend the event.
With the latest guidelines from the state of Michigan, outdoor sporting events can be operated with fans. To minimize risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, event officials are continuing to work closely with local and state health officials, the city of Midland, Dow and the LPGA to ensure the 2021 Dow GLBI is operated safely. Safety Measures include social distancing guidelines, hand sanitizing stations, mask requirements, individually packaged food and beverages, and safety volunteer ambassadors. Space Facility Armor will also be used to clean and sanitize common areas such as the clubhouse, hospitality suites, admissions, restrooms, and food areas.
However, the Eat Great Food Festival scheduled during the golf event will not be taking place this year. It will return in 2022 in Bay City’s Wenonah Park. Visit EatGreatFoodFestival.com for more information and updates.