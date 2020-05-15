Dow GLBI Cancelled Due to COVID-19
MIDLAND, MICHIGAN - JULY 20: General view of the 18th green during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 19, 2019 in Midland, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament is cancelled for this year.
Officials organizing the event say the health and safety of people in the community comes first in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The inaugural tournament was held last year at the Midland Country Club. It was promoted to celebrate and enrich the Great Lakes Bay Region, host the best golf players on the planet, promote inclusion and diversity, create one of the premier food festivals in the state of Michigan, teach STEM skills to students and adults through the lens of sports and become the most sustainable event on the LPGA Tour.
This year’s event was themed #Team Up, consisting not only of the golf teams but the teams of partners, fans, volunteers and businesses working together to make the event a reality.
The tournament is scheduled to continue next year during the week of July 11 through 17.