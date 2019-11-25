Dow GLBI Awarded LPGA Tournament of the Year
source: Dow GLBI
The LPGA Tournament Partners recently selected Midland’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational as 2019 Tournament of the Year. The honor recognizes the LPGA event that stands out as truly exceptional. The Great Lakes Bay tournament also received the Gold Driver Award for Best Social Media Campaign plus runner up honors for Best Foodie Experience. It also received the Spirit Award for best exemplifying the values of the LPGA while helping grow the game of golf.
Tourney officials called the awards a testament to their hard work and the extent to which area residents accepted the inaugural event. It returns to the Midland Country Club July 13-18 after drawing more than 35,000 visitors last summer.