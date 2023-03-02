Dow Gardens Butterfly Exhibit Opens Friday

(Getty Images)

Starting Friday, Dow Gardens in Midland will showcase their annual Butterflies in Bloom exhibit, which was cancelled the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interactive exhibit features thousands of brilliantly colored butterflies from countries around the world, emerging from their cocoons, feeding, and flying all within the tropical environment of the Dow Garden’s Conservatory. The exhibit is included with regular admission to Dow Gardens or purchase of an annual admission card. However, reservations are required.

To ensure the comfort of all guests, tickets must be reserved online or by phone in advance of your visit. Please arrive prior to the selected ticket time and allow for the quarter mile walk to the Conservatory.