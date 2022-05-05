Dow Event Center Turns 50

Saginaw’s Dow Event Center is 50 years old as of Thursday, May 5. Built in 1972 at a cost of $17 million, “The Dow” was first known as the Saginaw Civic Center and later, the Saginaw County Event Center. Although The Dow Chemical Company was awarded naming rights in 2004, Saginaw County owns the Dow Event Center, which is managed by ASM Global.
Over the years, The Dow Event Center has hosted events of all kinds and houses the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club. It brings more than 250,000 people to downtown Saginaw each year. The Dow Event Center donates more than $16,000 in event tickets annually to assist local nonprofits, totaling more than $545,000 since 2010. Many Saginaw County nonprofits also sell concessions and assist with parking.