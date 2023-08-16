Dow Event Center to go Cashless and Bagless

The Dow Event Center is going cashless and bagless for the most part.

Beginning September 1st, the venue says only credit or debit cards will be accepted for all transactions, including for parking.

Additionally, bags, backpacks, and purses will no longer be allowed inside. Small clear bags for personal belongings and clear one-gallon bags or medical or parenting items will be permitted. All bags will still need to be checked by security personnel upon entry.