WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dow Event Center to go Cashless and Bagless

By jonathan.dent
August 16, 2023 4:12PM EDT
Share
Dow Event Center to go Cashless and Bagless
Source: Dow Event Center

The Dow Event Center is going cashless and bagless for the most part.

Beginning September 1st, the venue says only credit or debit cards will be accepted for all transactions, including for parking.

Additionally, bags, backpacks, and purses will no longer be allowed inside. Small clear bags for personal belongings and clear one-gallon bags or medical or parenting items will be permitted. All bags will still need to be checked by security personnel upon entry.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Community Schools Hires New Middle School Principal
2

Gilly's Bistro brings cultural influenced mural to Bay City
3

Police Identify Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting
4

Coleman Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Take Hostages
5

Midland County Woman Wins $519,212 Lottery Prize