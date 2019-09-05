Dow Event Center Seeking Millage Renewal And Increase
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
A renewal and increase for the Dow Event Center millage for 10 years through 2030 could go before Saginaw County voters in March.
The County Board of Commissioners will consider the issue later this month after it
narrowly passed the Board’s County Services Committee Wednesday.
Event Center General Manager Jonathan Block says returning to the original rate of .45 Mills passed in 2001 from 2010’s .225 Mills will finance needed repairs. They include the Event Center roof and arena ice plant plus the nearby parking structure.
Supporters acknowledge an uphill battle to convince skeptical out-county voters but say the Event Center including the Saginaw Spirit hockey team has spurred economic growth in downtown Saginaw.