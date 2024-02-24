WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dow Diamond Upgrades Team Spaces

By Matthew Lester
February 24, 2024 9:15AM EST
The Great Lakes Loons play at Dow Diamond in Midland (WSGW file photo)


The Michigan baseball Foundation has announced it’s most significant investment into DOW Diamond in the stadiums 17 year history.

The projects are team and player centric amenities to enhance player development opportunities while meeting the new standards set forth in the Player Development License Granted to The Great Lakes Loons in 2020. The new amenities include a state of the art LED field Lighting System, 1,000 sq ft workout facility for home and visiting clubs, expanded home clubhouse with a dedicated team film room and meeting spaces and much more. In addition to the projects outlined, a new playing field is scheduled for installation immediately following the Loons 2024 Season as well as replacement of Dow Diamond’s culinary Kitchen equipment. Investment in the projects will total $4.7 Million.

 

