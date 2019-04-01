Dow Chemical Splitting from DowDuPont

Newly formed DowDuPont will have its material sciences division split off from the parent company Monday, April 1, becoming the new Dow Chemical Company.

The split is the first part of a three way separation, after Dow and Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont merged in 2017 in a $130 billion deal. The other companies will become DuPont and Corteva Agriscience. On the stock market, the new Dow will replace DowDuPont in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Dow common stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 2 under the symbol DOW. DuPont and Corteva will split June 1.